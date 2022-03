EMPORIA, Kan (KSNT) – Two people are dead following a crash in eastern Kansas.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to U.S. Highway 50 and Road C for the three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Jeffrey Cope confirmed two people died, and another person was taken to Emporia’s Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Few details have been released, including the names of the victims.

Authorities have not said if the wintry weather was a factor in the wreck.