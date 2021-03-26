2 dead, 1 injured following crash in Cowley County

DEXTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead and one is injured following a crash in Cowley County. It happened on K-15 near 232nd Road south of Dexter.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling north when it lef the road and rolled.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Tracy L. Carr, of Tulsa, and the passenger, identified as 41-year-old Lindsey N. Nightengale of Wichita, were both ejected and died.

The other passenger, identified as 40-year-old Michael Clark age 40 of Tulsa, was transported to South Central Medical Center for his injuries.

