HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Syracuse residents are dead, and a New Mexico man is in serious condition after a rollover crash in Hamilton County on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 35-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez, from Dexter, New Mexico, was driving a 2005 BMW 745 with two other passengers on Kansas Highway 27 around 10:51 p.m. The patrol said the BMW crossed the centerline and went off the roadway to the left.

Gonzalez overcorrected back onto K-27 and then went off the right side of the road and rolled over the driver side “an undetermined number of times.”

The two passengers in Gonzalez’s car, 36-year-old Ty Fullmer and 26-year-old Adriana Zapata-Munoz, both from Syracuse, died in the crash.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital in Wichita in serious condition.

Hamilton County is in western Kansas, near the Colorado state line.