Two dead in separate crashes as Stratton procession moved through Gove County

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men are dead in separate crashes in Gove County during an interstate funeral procession.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Lennie Riedel, 65, was riding a motorcycle east on I-70 at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Gove County deputies said he was part of the large procession.

For an unknown reason, Riedel lost control of his bike near mile-marker 95 and laid the motorcycle over. A Dodge Grand Caravan hit him from behind. Another motorcyclist was hit by debris but not injured.

Riedel was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigation and clearing the accident, troopers blocked eastbound I-70.

According to KHP, Carl Silvrants, 81, drove around the barricade, attempting to bypass the traffic diversion.

Silvrants drove into a fire truck parked on the highway. The fire truck was providing aid to the crews clearing the first crash. Silvrants, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died at the scene.

The funeral procession drew crowds along its route from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Red Cloud, Neb. The destination was the hometown of World War II veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor and U.S.S. Arizona crew member Donald Stratton, 97. His casket was being driven via police motorcade from the funeral in Colorado Springs.

