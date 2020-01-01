2 dead in plane crash near suburban Kansas City airport

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW ) – Two people have died in a small plane crash near a suburban Kansas City airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a fixed-wing, single-engine plane had just taken off from the Johnson County Executive Airport, Tuesday around 4 p.m.

As the plane rose, it began to slow and then turned over, headed toward the ground.

As it came down, it struck several trees and then crashed into the ground and burst into flames.

A man and woman were the only people on the plane. They both died.

The KHP says the pilot was Jonathan Vannatta, 48, of Maumelle, Arkansas. The passenger was Darcy Matthews, 43, of Belton, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the plane was a Mooney M20S.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be at the crash site Wednesday to investigate.

On the scene of a small plane crash just east of the Johnson County Executive Airport pic.twitter.com/NqkgI3JWjB — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) December 31, 2019

