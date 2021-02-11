2 escape Hutchinson house fire caused by electrical issue; department warns of portable heater use

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. Crews reported smoke showing from the attic of the home at 118 East E. Ave.

Firefighters entered the home and found a fire in the walls and attic near the electrical panel. Crews made access to the fire quickly but could not put out the fire entirely until Evergy arrived on the scene and was able to disconnect the power to the home.

The two residents of the home noticed the smoke, called 911, and escaped. The cause of the fire was ruled electrical.

The Hutchinson Fire Department is warning about the use of portable heaters. The department said the small units can quickly overload your electrical system and cause electrical damage which most of the time can go unseen until it is too late.