2 escape injury in small plane crash in southwest Kansas

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people from Oklahoma escaped serious injuries when a small plane crashed in southwest Kansas.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon about 7 miles east of the Stanton County Airport near Johnson City.

The patrol said the Cessna 120 fixed-wing, single-engine airplane crashed when the left wing hit the dirt while the pilot was attempting a “fly-by” of people on the ground.

The pilot, 36-year-old Blake Gerard, and a passenger, 13-year-old Matthew Gerard, both of Collinsville, Oklahoma, were taken to Stanton County Hospital. The patrol said neither suffered serious injuries.