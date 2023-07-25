Two people were found dead at a home in the 1100 block of N. Woodrow in Wichita, (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a Wichita Riverside home.

Sedgwick County 911 Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a home in the 1100 block of N. Woodrow just after 7:30 a.m. A man and woman in their 50s were found dead inside.

Wichita police tell KSN News that a woman was going to drop her child off at a day care at the home and noticed the door was still locked. The woman went to the side of the home and looked inside. She saw the victims. She called a family member, who then called the police.

Police said there were no children inside the home, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Look for updates on this story on KSN.com and KSN Newscasts.