WINONA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people from Arizona died after their Jeep collided with a cow that wandered onto U.S. Highway 40. It happened west of Oakley in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Jeep attempted to brake and ended up swerving into a ditch. The Jeep rolled several times.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Raymond Kennedy, of Glendale, Arizona, and 54-year-old Brenda Carrasco, of Peoria, Arizona, were both pronounced dead on the scene.