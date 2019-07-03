2 Hays teen runaways found in Reno County

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays police have located two teens who ran away late Tuesday after stealing a guns and a vehicle from family members.

Thirteen-year-old Ariel Neuburger and 16-year-old Lyndon Huxman ran off from their respective homes somewhere between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The two teens left in a vehicle, owned by Huxman’s grandmother without her knowledge. The vehicle was found later Wednesday morning in Orchard Park in Hutchinson without the teens.

In the vehicle, police found articles of clothing and a few of the guns that were allegedly taken by Huxman from his parents.

There is no word on the whether police recovered the guns.