2 hospitalized, others sickened in carbon monoxide leak in Kansas store

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Fire department officials say two people were hospitalized and several others sickened in a carbon monoxide leak inside a Kansas City, Kansas, supermarket.

Officials say firefighters were called to the El Rio Bravo supermarket around noon Tuesday. Firefighters used handheld detectors and discovered carbon monoxide levels in the store to be potentially lethal.

Crews evacuated the building, took two people to hospitals and treated several others at the scene.

The Kansas Gas Company was called in to investigate the cause of the leak.