2 hurt after floor collapses at Kansas State’s Hale Library

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University says two workers sustained minor injuries when part of a floor collapsed at Hale Library.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that contractors had been pouring a new floor when the collapse happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The collapse involved an area of the third floor that measured about 20 feet by 20 feet wide.

The two injured people returned to work after being evaluated by Riley County Emergency Medical Services. Neither worked for the university.

