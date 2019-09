Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – 2 people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Southwest Wichita.

It happened in the 3800 block of South Seneca around 2 a.m. after a disturbance,

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 52-year-old male suspect was arrested and taken into custody.