WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were hurt in two separate car accidents overnight in Wichita.

The first happened at around midnight at 61st St. and S. Walnut when a person drove into a house. Dispatchers tell KSN that person was hurt, but not to what extent.

The second happened just after 2 a.m. at Central and Webb. Dispatchers tell KSN only one person was hurt in this accident.

KSN is continuing to follow both of these accidents, stay with us as we work to learn more information.