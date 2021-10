WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that left one person dead. It happened at 63rd Street and Broadway around 2:30 p.m.

911 dispatch tells KSN that two people are injured. However, information from scanner traffic indicates one person died.

UPDATE | E 63rd St S / S Broadway Ave | EMS re-triage Code Blue patient to Code Black | https://t.co/64cfnz77AT — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) October 18, 2021

