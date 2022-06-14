RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie.

Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road to the right. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Ensz tried to correct it, but the truck struck a culvert and crashed.

The 18-year-old and his passenger, five-year-old Beckham Ensz of Inman, were both taken to the hospital in Hutchinson. There is no update on their conditions.