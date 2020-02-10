2 injured Kansas corrections officers still not back to work

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A prison official says two of the five correctional officers who were hurt during a disturbance last week at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility remain off work Monday.

No details are being released as to the injuries, but authorities say no weapons were involved.

The Feb. 4 incident prompted a prison lockdown at the time and cancellation of last weekend’s visitation to its central unit.

The investigation is ongoing as to what sparked the melee that occurred during dinnertime as a group of inmates were leaving the chow hall.

About 20 inmates were placed in restrictive housing after the disturbance.

