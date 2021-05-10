2 injured when Wichita police officer responding to 911 call crashes into Jeep

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer on the way to a 911 call hit a Jeep at Central and Tyler. It happened at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Wichita police officer in a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Central with lights and a siren.

The Tahoe crashed into the Jeep and the force of the crash sent the Jeep into a nearby bank.

“Just the momentum from the impact in the intersection when you have essentially a t-bone accident the vehicles will just peel off,” said Sgt. John Bogle, Wichita.

The driver and the passenger, both from Wichita, were transported to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with injuries. The officer had some pain, but no major injuries.

The bank had minor damage as a result of the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

