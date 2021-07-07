2 injured while working at Wichita water treatment plant

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Decker Electric employees were injured while working at the Wichita water treatment plant. It happened around noon Wednesday on West Museum Blvd.

The city said in a statement that the employees were performing a routine check of equipment.

The city is investigating but received a report that there was an incident with the testing equipment the workers were using. The workers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories