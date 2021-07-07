2 injured while working at Wichita water treatment plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Decker Electric employees were injured while working at the Wichita water treatment plant. It happened around noon Wednesday on West Museum Blvd.

The city said in a statement that the employees were performing a routine check of equipment.

The city is investigating but received a report that there was an incident with the testing equipment the workers were using. The workers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. They have since been treated and released.