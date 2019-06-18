2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday night on KSN, a pair of Kansas athletes battled out an effort to be the 2019 American Ninja Warrior.

The sporting program from NBC featured Jacob “DJ Tight Pants” Bowling from Wichita, and former state legislator Kevin Jones.

Bowling is a local DJ on Channel 96.3 and Alt 107.3 in Wichita. He’s also broadcast in St. Louis on Z 107.7 and in Des Moines on 107.5 KISS FM.

Jones is a former Green Beret and Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives. He was elected in 2012 for the 5th district of Kansas, representing the Garnett area. He was eight children.

Both were featured on the episode filmed in April in Oklahoma City. It aired June 17.

Both were quickly eliminated, but drew attention to the athletes of Kansas and the spirit of overcoming adversity.

“The whole show is about overcoming things,” Bowling said. “Everyone on that show, they’ve been through something, and they always say the obstacles represent the obstacles that you overcome in life.”

Jones noted the importance of giving your best and was glad to represent Kansas on a national stage.

“The main thing I can take away is just: to try,” Jones said. “I tried. You try. You have to fail for it. You have to try and put yourself out there.”