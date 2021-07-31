2 Kansas aircraft companies fined for using illegal software

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Kansas companies must pay a total of nearly $150,000 in fines and restitution for using illegal software.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that Lightning Aerospace in Newton and Fly Manufacturing in Park City used unlicensed versions of a design program often used in manufacturing and engineering.

The companies had previously pleaded guilty to circumvention of protected copyrighted work.

The companies used the unlicensed software to design and test parts for aircraft, which prosecutors said could have grave consequences for customers. The department said the companies defrauded a software company and gave themselves an unfair financial advantage over competitors.