2 Kansas men killed in crash involving a pickup, 2 semis

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas men were killed on Wednesday following a crash in Scott County. The crash happened on U.S. 83 and Scott County Road 30 just after 1:30 p.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Chevy Silverado, driven by 60-year-old Steven C. Gruver, was southbound on U.S. 83. As Gruver was making a turn onto Scott County Road 30, his pickup was struck by a northbound semi. Another semi following behind also struck Gruver’s pickup.
Gruver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in his pickup, 37-year-old James D. Hickert of Bird City, was also killed in the crash.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said in their report that neither men in the Silverado were wearing a seatbelt. Both semi drivers were not injured.
