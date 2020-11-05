2 Kansas men killed in crash involving a pickup, 2 semis

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas men were killed on Wednesday following a crash in Scott County. The crash happened on U.S. 83 and Scott County Road 30 just after 1:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Chevy Silverado, driven by 60-year-old Steven C. Gruver, was southbound on U.S. 83. As Gruver was making a turn onto Scott County Road 30, his pickup was struck by a northbound semi. Another semi following behind also struck Gruver’s pickup.

Gruver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in his pickup, 37-year-old James D. Hickert of Bird City, was also killed in the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in their report that neither men in the Silverado were wearing a seatbelt. Both semi drivers were not injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories