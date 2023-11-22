WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Kansas schools have earned national titles for exceptional student achievement.

One is Wheatland Elementary School in Valley Center. The other is Valley Heights Elementary School in Blue Rapids in northern Kansas.

Both schools have been named National ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) Distinguished Schools. The program used to be called the National Title I Distinguished Schools Program.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators implemented the program to highlight schools that have successfully used ESEA federal funds to improve education for all students.

The program showcases the success of schools in one of three categories:

Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years

Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between students

Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students

Wheatland Elementary

Wheatland Elementary School is being recognized in category 2 — for closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.

“We are so proud of all the staff and students at Wheatland Elementary School,” Greg Lehr, Valley Center USD 262 superintended, said in a news release. “To be recognized and awarded for their hard work in closing the achievement gap between student groups is remarkable. Wheatland is an example of how our district is reaching our vision of being a premier school district known for excellence in education.”

“I am so proud of the hard work of the Wheatland teachers and staff to help our students grow both academically and socially,” Principal Rachel McClaran said. “It is such a great honor to be recognized for the dedication and drive to make a difference in all our students’ lives and specifically for closing the achievement gap between student groups.”

Valley Heights Elementary

This is the second time Valley Heights Elementary School has been honored. The first time was in 2017 for category 2—this time, it is being recognized in category 1.

The school was also recently recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School, one of the U.S. Department of Education’s longest-running recognition programs.

The ESEA Distinguished Schools will get a commemorative award package, a dedicated section on the ESEA Network website and a special presentation at the National ESEA Conference. The two Kansas schools will receive a stipend to attend the conference in Oregon in February.

