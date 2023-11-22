WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Kansas schools have earned national titles for exceptional student achievement.
One is Wheatland Elementary School in Valley Center. The other is Valley Heights Elementary School in Blue Rapids in northern Kansas.
Both schools have been named National ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) Distinguished Schools. The program used to be called the National Title I Distinguished Schools Program.
The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators implemented the program to highlight schools that have successfully used ESEA federal funds to improve education for all students.
The program showcases the success of schools in one of three categories:
- Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years
- Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between students
- Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students
Wheatland Elementary
Wheatland Elementary School is being recognized in category 2 — for closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.
“We are so proud of all the staff and students at Wheatland Elementary School,” Greg Lehr, Valley Center USD 262 superintended, said in a news release. “To be recognized and awarded for their hard work in closing the achievement gap between student groups is remarkable. Wheatland is an example of how our district is reaching our vision of being a premier school district known for excellence in education.”
“I am so proud of the hard work of the Wheatland teachers and staff to help our students grow both academically and socially,” Principal Rachel McClaran said. “It is such a great honor to be recognized for the dedication and drive to make a difference in all our students’ lives and specifically for closing the achievement gap between student groups.”
Valley Heights Elementary
This is the second time Valley Heights Elementary School has been honored. The first time was in 2017 for category 2—this time, it is being recognized in category 1.
The school was also recently recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School, one of the U.S. Department of Education’s longest-running recognition programs.
The ESEA Distinguished Schools will get a commemorative award package, a dedicated section on the ESEA Network website and a special presentation at the National ESEA Conference. The two Kansas schools will receive a stipend to attend the conference in Oregon in February.
Previous Kansas winners
These are the other Kansas schools that have been honored since the program began in 1996:
- New York Elementary School, Lawrence USD 497, 1996
- Ogden Elementary School, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, 1996
- Miller Elementary School, Dodge City USD 443, 1997
- Guthridge Elementary School, Parsons USD 503, 1997
- Enterprise Elementary School, Chapman USD 473, 1998
- Morrison Elementary School, Great Bend USD 428, 1998
- Robinson Elementary School, Hiawatha USD 415, 1999
- Wineteer Elementary School, Derby USD 260, 1999
- Haverhill Elementary School, Bluestem USD 205, 2000
- Dexter Elementary School, Dexter USD 471, 2000
- St. Marys Grade School, Kaw Valley USD 321, 2001
- Altamont Elementary School, Labette USD 506, 2001
- Colwich Elementary School, Renwick USD 267, 2002
- Saint Marks Elementary School, Renwick USD 267, 2002
- Custer Hill Elementary School, Geary County USD 475, 2004
- Francis Willard Elementary School, Arkansas City USD 470, 2004
- Meadows Elementary School, Topeka USD 501, 2005
- Keith L. Ware Elementary School, Geary County USD 475, 2006
- Sunflower Intermediate School, Liberal USD 480, 2006
- Georgia Matthews Elementary School, Garden City USD 457, 2007
- Westwood Elementary School, Geary County USD 475, 2007
- McCarter Elementary School, Topeka USD 501, 2008
- Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School, Wichita USD 259, 2008
- Garfield Elementary School, Parsons USD 503, 2009
- Holcomb Elementary School, Holcomb USD 363, 2009
- Pauline South Intermediate School, Auburn-Washburn USD 437, 2010
- Fairview Elementary School, Olathe USD 233, 2010
- Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary School, Wichita USD 259, 2011
- Washington Elementary School, Olathe USD 233, 2011
- Washington Elementary School, Geary County USD 475, 2012
- Garfield Elementary School, Garden City USD 457, 2012
- Northwest Elementary School, Dodge City USD 443, 2012
- Nelson Elementary School, Haysville USD 261, 2012
- Kathryn O’Loughlin McCarthy Elementary School, Hays USD 489, 2013 and 2018
- Curtis Middle School, Wichita USD 259, 2013
- Sterling Grade School, Sterling USD 376, 2016
- West Elk School, West Elk USD 282, 2016
- Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, Easton USD 449, 2017
- Roesland Elementary School, Shawnee Mission USD 512, 2018
- Ruth Clark Elementary School, Wichita USD 259, 2019
- New Stanley Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500, 2019
- Chetopa Elementary School, Chetopa-St. Paul USD 505, 2020
- Sheridan Elementary School, Geary County USD 475, 2020
- Lincoln Memorial Elementary School, Caney Valley USD 436, 2021
- Bertram Caruthers Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500, 2021
- Westview Elementary School, Olathe USD 233, 2022
- Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro USD 410, 2022