WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two kids have been found safe after the car they were in had been stolen in south Wichita Monday.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 3:38 p.m., they received a call for a stolen car at a gas station near the intersection of S. Seneca St & W. 31st St S. Inside were two children under the age of four.

“What was unique about this was the person was at the air pump, filling up their air, somebody jumped into the vehicle while it was running and took off with their car,” said Wichita Police Department Sergeant Kelly O’Brien. “She had two children in the vehicle when this occurred, a two-month-old and a 3-year-old.”

Being in the immediate vicinity of the car, O’Brien says the driver was able to describe the suspect.

WPD describes the alleged suspect as a bald white man with a beard, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, last seen wearing a blue ball cap and blue jacket: Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

O’Brien says officers were able to utilize the flock camera system to locate the vehicle “about 40 minutes later in the area of 3500 S St Francis with both the children still in the vehicle. The children were OK.”

Officers are still looking for the alleged suspect.

“If anybody sees or has any information that could help the officers, please let us know,” O’Brien said.

You can contact WPD through Crime Stopper, calling 911 or going to your local substation.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.