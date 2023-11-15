WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were killed, and one person was injured following a crash in southeast Wichita early Wednesday.

It happened after 2 a.m. A Sedgwick County deputy says the two vehicles were westbound on Pawnee near Woodlawn and went off the road.

“We do not believe the vehicles collided; however, one vehicle slid into a pole and rolled what we think was multiple times,” Lt. Nathan Gerdsen said.

One person in the car that rolled died at the scene. Another died at the hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle that did not roll were not injured.

Westbound Pawnee was closed as crews investigated the crash.