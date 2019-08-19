2 killed, 2 hurt after truck overturns in northeast Kansas

NEWMAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two people have been killed and two injured in a northeast Kansas crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened Saturday night in Jefferson County when a driver lost control on a curve and went off the side of Kansas 237. The pickup truck then overturned several times.

The patrol says the crash killed two passengers – 46-year-old Christopher Webb, of Topeka, and 21-year-old Luke Puccinelli, of Oskaloosa. The driver and another passenger were taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious.