2 killed in separate crashes in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were killed in separate crashes on Thursday evening in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, the first happened around 7:15 p.m. north of Jennings in Decatur County.

Robert L. Papp of Jennings was heading north on 2400 Road, and he lost control of his Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe rolled several times. Papp was ejected, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt according to the KHP report.

About the same, a 77-year-old Colorado woman died in Cheyenne County when her vehicle veered, left the road, and overturned twice. Her car came to rest with all four tires facing east.

Barbara J. Herrington, of Brush, was driving north on Kansas Highway 161 north of South Road when her car left the road and flipped. According to the KHP, Herrington was wearing a seatbelt.