ARLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.

According to Travis Vogt, the Reno County Fire administrator, at 9:51 p.m., Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Broadway St. for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, Vogt says crews were told that two people might still be in the home.

According to Vogt, firefighters encountered a heavy fire with flames venting through the roof prior to their arrival.

Crews made entry into the home. Vogt says they were able to locate the two people and remove them.

“Lifesaving efforts were made, however, both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Vogt.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control around 1 a.m., according to Vogt. They remained on scene for several hours conducting an overhaul.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and ATF conducted an investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious in manner.

The victims’ names are not being released at this time.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.