2 killed when semis collide east of Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were killed Monday when two semis collided east of Dodge City.

According to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 283 or County Road 117 around 4:53 a.m. The two semis started on fire.

Ford County Fire/EMS extinguished the fire and extricated one occupant who was transported to Western Plains Hospital in Dodge City for treatment.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway is still closed.

