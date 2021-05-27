2 Lyon County residents arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty

HARTFORD, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Hartford residents have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after deputies served a court order.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas and Rhonda Staggs were arrested on Wednesday.

Deputies went to the home with an order to remove all animals, except for five, after it was discovered the couple was part of an unauthorized kennel. After deputies searched the home, they concluded the living conditions for the dogs were not acceptable.

Seventeen total dogs, 14 of which were a Wolf-dog breed, were removed. The sheriff’s office said an animal rescue will provide care and treatment.

Formal charges against the Staggs are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.