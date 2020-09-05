2 men die in exchange of gunfire in Kansas City,, Kansas,

Local

by: KSN News, KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two men have died in an exchange of gunfire in Kansas City, Kan.sas.Police said in a news release that the shooting happened Friday night in an alley beyond a home.

One man died at the scene, and another man died later at a hospital.The Kansas City Star reports that the men were shooting at one another for unknown reasons and no one else was involved in the shooting.

Police have not yet released the men

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories