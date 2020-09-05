2 men die in exchange of gunfire in Kansas City,, Kansas,

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two men have died in an exchange of gunfire in Kansas City, Kan.sas.Police said in a news release that the shooting happened Friday night in an alley beyond a home.

One man died at the scene, and another man died later at a hospital.The Kansas City Star reports that the men were shooting at one another for unknown reasons and no one else was involved in the shooting.

Police have not yet released the men

LATEST STORIES: