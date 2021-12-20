2 men who died in crash during powerful Kansas wind storm identified

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Grant County released the names of two men killed in an eight-vehicle pile-up caused by reduced visibility due to blowing dust on U.S. 160 last week.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon about eight miles west of Ulysses.

Thomas W. Peterson, 55, of Cimarron, and Doyle E. Kauk, 78, of Hoxie, were killed outside their vehicles. The crash logs list them as pedestrians.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said they responded to 51 non-injury accidents, 20 injury accidents, and two deadly crashes during the wind storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories