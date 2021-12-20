2 men who died in crash during powerful Kansas wind storm identified

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Grant County released the names of two men killed in an eight-vehicle pile-up caused by reduced visibility due to blowing dust on U.S. 160 last week.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon about eight miles west of Ulysses.

Thomas W. Peterson, 55, of Cimarron, and Doyle E. Kauk, 78, of Hoxie, were killed outside their vehicles. The crash logs list them as pedestrians.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said they responded to 51 non-injury accidents, 20 injury accidents, and two deadly crashes during the wind storm.