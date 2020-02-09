Wind Surge opening day just a little over two months away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In just a little over two months, the Wichita Wind Surge will take on the Memphis Redbirds for opening night in Wichita. The game is set for Tuesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m.

Residents are already preparing themselves, while team officials say the new stadium will be ready in time.

“So what is really the next phase for us is we finish off checking off all the boxes, well what’s known as a substantial completion day, which is as we sit here today, March 15,” said Lou Schwechheimer, Managing General Partner of the Wind Surge.

However, Schwechheimer says they will more than likely be touching up some last-minute features until April 14. Leaders at the stadium have also decided to hire 10 local artists from Wichita and Kansas City to paint the official Wind Surge murals.

“Oh we are so excited about that, we got 10 artists from Wichita and Kansas that have presented some amazing artwork all baseball themed. And really honoring and celebrating the tremendous talent in this town. One of the things we’d like to do is to create field trips, where kids can appreciate the art and also the baseball,” added Schwechheimer.

For now, the Wind Surge team is heading to Jupiter, Florida to practice with the Miami Marlins until the stadium’s set completion date on March 15.

To view the complete 2020 schedule with game times and to stay up to date with the Wind Surge visit www.windsurge.com.

LATEST STORIES: