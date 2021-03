WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey said two more earthquakes were reported in the Wichita area.

They happened before 9 a.m. The first was a 3.1 magnitude. A second earthquake followed measured a 3.2 magnitude.

On Sunday, at least five earthquakes were reported around the Wichita area. No injuries or major damage from the earthquakes have been reported so far.

Did you feel the earthquakes? Let the USGS know.