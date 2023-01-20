WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will close two ramps at the North Junction construction project from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. due to approaching winter weather. The ramps were scheduled to be closed Saturday, but the project was pushed up.

One of the ramps is from northbound I-135 to southbound I-235. The other closure is westbound K-254 to southbound I-235.

Northbound I-135 to southbound I-235 will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Westbound K-254 to southbound I-235 will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Courtesy Google Maps)

While the ramps are closed, drivers will be sent to northbound I-135, then to exits at 53rd Street North or 61st Street North, where they can exit northbound I-135 and then take the southbound I-135 entrances. From the southbound lanes, they can exit onto southbound I-235.

Flaggers will be positioned at 53rd Street to assist with traffic flow.

KDOT says work will include removing and resetting temporary concrete safety barrier, restriping, removal and resetting of crash barriers, and bridge work over traffic lanes.