2 officers who shot at teens were found to be justified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A prosecutor has ruled that two suburban Kansas City police officers were justified in shooting at a pair of teenagers and wounding one of them.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe said Monday in announcing his finding that the Olathe officers had fired in self-defense in November.

A news release said an officer encountered two 16-year-olds while investigating possible car burglaries. 

Both teens face charges in the struggle. 

