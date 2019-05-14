2 people arrested after missing Wichita man found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police arrested two people in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old Wichita man.

They took 25-year-old Royce Thomas and 24-year-old Micaela Spencer, both of Wichita, into custody on suspicion of first degree murder, possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants.

Monday afternoon, Sedgwick County Sheriff deputies were working a call about an auto theft near Englewood and MacArthur involving a stolen trailer and vehicle.

That investigation led law enforcement to a home in the 1300 block of South Greenwood where they found a stolen truck and pull-behind recreational vehicle parked in the driveway. Both Thomas and Spencer were inside the truck and arrested without incident.

While investigating, officers found 50-year-old William Callison of Wichita inside the RV, dead from stab wounds. Callison had been reported missing since Saturday evening. The RV and the truck belonged to Callison.

Neighbors said it’s all unsettling.

“I heard commotion kind of next door to my bedroom,” said Elizabeth Serrano. “I didn’t think much of it because this neighborhood is so unpredictable. It’s not a good feeling. It was a little scary, and I’m happy that they caught who they needed to.”

Serrano said she had never seen the RV at the home until this week.

“It was a very large camper that took up most of their driveway that I’ve never seen before attached to a truck,” said Serrano.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

