2 people escape, 2 cats die in Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a structure fire at 710 West 23rd just before 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the windows and door. They performed an aggressive fire attack along with search and rescue efforts in order to quickly locate two cats. Fire crews were able to locate the two cats; however, both succumb to the fire.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but not before it did extensive damage. The home is deemed inhabitable at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

