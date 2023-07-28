The Wichita Police Department is investigating in the 4800 block of N. Portwest St. on July 28, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating another double-homicide, the third one this week.

At 6:20 a.m. Friday, Wichita officers were sent to do a welfare check at a home in the 4800 block of N. Portwest Street. That’s in The Moorings neighborhood, just north of I-235 and Meridian.

When they arrived, the officers forced their way in and found the bodies of an 80-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. They had been shot.

Lt. Aaron Moses, WPD, said the two people are related to each other and that the shooting is “contained to that relationship.”

He said police are not looking for any suspects in the case.

On Tuesday, two people were found shot to death at a home in the 1100 block of N. Woodrow. One person was arrested.

And on Thursday, a street sweeper found a man and woman who had been shot to death in a car in a parking garage in Old Town. One person was arrested.