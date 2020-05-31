2 police officers escape with minor injuries after brush with hit-and-run driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita police officers have been released from the hospital with minor injuries after a driver crashed into their patrol car.
It happened Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Arkansas according to Wichita police. Police told KSN the patrol vehicle was struck by a driver while the officers were conducting a traffic stop involving a separate vehicle in the area.
No arrests were made, and police said they are looking for a 33-year-old man based on information gained from the vehicle. The driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The case is still under investigation.
The officers were taken to a local area hospital for minor injuries. The two have since been released.
Chief Gordon Ramsay, who tweeted photos of the incident, said he is grateful the officers were not seriously hurt or killed in the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Hot week ahead, few storm chances
- ‘You’re not the first, you’re not the last’: Elder shares insight and advice on recent protests
- Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in ‘excessive force’ arrests
- KCPD says 85 people were arrested and 2 officers were hospitalized following protests Saturday night
- T.J.’s Forecast: More warmth and more sunshine into the start of June