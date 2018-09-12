Local

2 puppies seized from Wichita apartment with muzzles rubber banded shut, authorities investigating

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 06:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 06:59 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are investigating after two puppies were found in a Wichita apartment with rubber bands around their muzzles. 

Volunteers with the Wichita Animal Action League said the puppies were seized by Wichita Animal Control Wednesday night and taken to an emergency vet for evaluation.

The dogs also showed signs of urine burns on their legs and paws. 

The Wichita Animal Action League posted updates on the puppies' condition to their Facebook Page

This story is still developing. Stay with KSN as we work to learn more information about the situation. 

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center