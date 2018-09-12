2 puppies seized from Wichita apartment with muzzles rubber banded shut, authorities investigating

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two puppies were seized from a Wichita apartment after it was discovered their muzzles were rubber banded shut. (Photo Courtesy Wichita Animal Action League)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are investigating after two puppies were found in a Wichita apartment with rubber bands around their muzzles.

Volunteers with the Wichita Animal Action League said the puppies were seized by Wichita Animal Control Wednesday night and taken to an emergency vet for evaluation.

The dogs also showed signs of urine burns on their legs and paws.

The Wichita Animal Action League posted updates on the puppies' condition to their Facebook Page.

This story is still developing. Stay with KSN as we work to learn more information about the situation.

