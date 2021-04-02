2 sent to hospital following a fire that heavily damaged northeast Wichita apartment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire destroyed a Wichita apartment building late Thursday and sent two people to the hospital.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at the Sundance Apartments located at 1945 North Rock Road. The Wichita Fire Department called the third alarm as flames spread through the roof of the building.

KNSS News reports 16 apartments were damaged and that two people were hospitalized from injuries suffered in the blaze.

So far, the cause of the fire hasn’t been released. KSN News hopes to learn more about the fire later today.