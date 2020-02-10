2 seriously hurt in Topeka house fire, authorities say

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two people were seriously hurt in house fire in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that smoke was pouring from the house when fire crews responded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy fire chief Kelly Adams said one person was able to get out of the house but the other was rescued by fire crews.

Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From there, one of the victims was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

