WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District No. 1 were dispatched to a high-speed crash around 9 p.m. Monday at 45th Street North and Kansas Highway 254.

When they arrived at 45th and Marblefalls, they found a damaged pickup truck resting in a tree. Two occupants were trapped inside.

Crews quickly stabilized the truck with struts and a winch. Once the truck was stabilized, crews worked to free the occupants.

Both were transferred by Sedgwick County EMS in serious condition.