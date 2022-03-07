HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – Tabor College will hold a community memorial service for two football players on Wednesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. in the Richert Auditorium in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. The public is invited to attend and services will be streamed.

On Feb. 27, Johnethon Aviles of Paso Robles, California, and Christopher Castillo of Tustin, California, were on a rural road south of Hillsboro when the crash happened. They died at the scene. A third Tabor football player, Jonathan Medina, was taken to a Wichita hospital. The college said Medina underwent spinal cord surgery and will relocate to a rehabilitation hospital.

“Both of these guys meant so much to our team,” said head football coach Mike Gardner. “They are two of the most unselfish players I’ve ever had. They played their roles very, very well. I could ask either one of them to do anything on any week and they were more than happy to do that. They are going to be greatly missed.”

Memorial displays have been made for Aviles and Castillo on campus, allowing Tabor students, faculty and staff to pray, mourn and reflect in the wake of the accident.

Tabor said Castillo was a criminal justice major set to graduate in May 2022. Aviles was studying agribusiness in preparation for finishing in May 2023.

Tabor said they are preparing to award posthumous degrees at Commencement later this spring.