2 to 5 inches of snow hit western Kansas

TRIBUNE, Kan. (KSNW) – The sun came out, but snow and ice remain.

About five inches of snow piled up in Tribune overnight. There’s been sprinkles of snow throughout the day, and it’s finally slowed down, but the roads are still dangerous.

“I can’t put my family in that kind of danger,” said traveler Armando Loza.

Loza has been traveling from Kansas City and is headed towards Las Vegas, but with the weather, he said he will be staying for another night for the safety of his family.

“We’ve traveled maybe 400 miles in two and a half days, the blizzard’s really bad, it’s very dangerous on the road, and we almost jackknifed and took out a semitrailer with us,” he said.

I-70 closed Tuesday night and hotel officials said at 2 a.m., there were drivers filling up the rooms.

“We had so many people here that I’m helping out with housekeeping because we’re pretty much full,” said Goodland Quality Inn desk manager Sheryl Cannon.

Before the storm hit, the grocery store in Tribune had residents in a hurry to stock up.

“Whenever the weather is forecasted to be at least three or five inches or get cold, we usually run out of the essentials of bread and milk, and I did run out last night,” said Gooch’s Foods manager Josh Gooch. “But we did get everything restocked this morning, so we’re set to go now.”

Although the snow has slowed down, the roads can still be dangerous and it has Kansas Department of Transportation officials telling drivers to buckle up, slow down, and be safe.

