WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old from Derby and a 16-year-old from Rose Hill have serious injuries after crashing their Sea-Doo watercraft at Lake of the Ozarks Friday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 6:20 p.m., the teens were around the seven-mile mark of the Big Niangua in Camden County.

Troopers say the 15-year-old was headed south on his Sea-Doo when he crashed into the side of the 16-year-old’s eastbound Sea-Doo. The impact ejected both teens from their watercraft.

When an ambulance took them to Lake Regional Hospital, they were in serious condition. Because they are juveniles, their names have not been released, and we do not have a way to get an update on their conditions.