2 Wichita men suspected of burglary and property destruction arrested early this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested Nick Dominick and Dylan Dominick, both 18 of Wichita, on suspicion of burglary and destruction to property.

At approximately 12 a.m. today, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call at the Central Plaza building, 111 W. Douglas. Police were informed that unknown suspects were inside the building damaging property.

Upon arrival, officers located several windows damaged throughout the building and observed Nick Dominick and Dylan Dominick exit the building.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.