2 Wichita women killed in crash Sunday near Peabody

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people from Wichita were killed Sunday in a crash on U.S. 50. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Silverado and Ford Escape were involved.

A driver of the SUV, identified as 49-year-old Latricia A. Phillips of Wichita, and a passenger, identified as 49-year-old Angela M. Daniels of Wichita, were both killed in the crash. Another passenger in the SUV, a 36-year-old Wichita woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old Wichita man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories