2 Wichita women killed in crash Sunday near Peabody

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people from Wichita were killed Sunday in a crash on U.S. 50. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Silverado and Ford Escape were involved.

A driver of the SUV, identified as 49-year-old Latricia A. Phillips of Wichita, and a passenger, identified as 49-year-old Angela M. Daniels of Wichita, were both killed in the crash. Another passenger in the SUV, a 36-year-old Wichita woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old Wichita man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.