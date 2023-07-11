WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A tentative two-year agreement has been reached between the USD 259 Board of Education and the United Teachers of Wichita Negotiations Team.

According to the UTW Negotiations Team, the agreement includes a salary increase of 4.85% after one year and a salary increase of 5% after two years.

The UTW Negotiations Team says the district has asked for a reopened after year two if student enrollment drops 2% or the legislature per pupil base state aid is reduced.

According to Kansas National Education Association, the statewide average negotiated raise is 3.9%.

Sub pay has been increased to $30 per hour, with a daily minimum of $60.

There will be level D supplemental for teachers at Sowers, Bryant, Greiffenstein-Wells and Levy.

“UTW fought and saved the contract provision that allows teachers to make the determination when substantially disruptive students return,” the UTW Negotiations Team said.

The UTW Negotiations Team says they will present the offer to the UTW Executive Board for recommendation to the bargaining unit, as it represents what they believe to be the best offer from the Board of Education.

“I am pleased that we are able to honor our teachers with this tentative two-year contract,” said Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld. “We appreciate the hard work that they do every day to prepare our students to be future ready. Not only does the contract support our current teachers, but the starting salary of more than $50,000 in the second year will help us to recruit new teachers to join the WPS family.”

UTW says they are aware that special education teachers are facing tremendous pressures and that they will continue to fight at the capital for fully funded special education to increase resources available to USD 259

“One of our priorities with the strategic plan is investing in staff,” said BOE President Sheril Logan. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we want to thank the teams for their work on behalf of the certified staff members who inspire and educate Wichita students each day.”

Teachers will vote on the contract in early August.